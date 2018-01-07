A-list actresses bring activists to Golden Globes red carpet

(CNN) A group of A-list actresses had some important guests by their side during Sunday's Golden Globes red carpet.

Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, and Emma Stone brought with them activists for gender and racial justice, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Mónica Ramírez, co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas.

"I'm moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman," Williams told E! on the red carpet, standing alongside Burke.

The special plus-ones afforded the women an opportunity to keep questions on the carpet about issues.

Asked about her nomination in the best actress in a miniseries category, Sarandon told CNN she "completely forgot we had another reason for being here."

Read More