Breaking News

A night of firsts at the Golden Globes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:36 PM ET, Sun January 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Viola Davis attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. Many celebrities &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/05/entertainment/golden-globes-2018-black-dress-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were wearing black&lt;/a&gt; on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Viola Davis attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. Many celebrities were wearing black on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
Hide Caption
1 of 33
Kate Hudson
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Kate Hudson
Hide Caption
2 of 33
Lena Waithe
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Lena Waithe
Hide Caption
3 of 33
Kerry Washington
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Kerry Washington
Hide Caption
4 of 33
Margot Robbie
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Margot Robbie
Hide Caption
5 of 33
Tarana Burke, left, and Michelle Williams. Burke is the founder of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/30/health/metoo-legacy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;#MeToo movement.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Tarana Burke, left, and Michelle Williams. Burke is the founder of the #MeToo movement.
Hide Caption
6 of 33
Loung Ung, left, and Angelina Jolie. Ung, a spokeswoman for the Campaign for a Landmine-Free World, was one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/07/entertainment/golden-globes-activists-actresses-red-carpet/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;several activists&lt;/a&gt; who appeared on the red carpet with actors.
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Loung Ung, left, and Angelina Jolie. Ung, a spokeswoman for the Campaign for a Landmine-Free World, was one of several activists who appeared on the red carpet with actors.
Hide Caption
7 of 33
Issa Rae
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Issa Rae
Hide Caption
8 of 33
Geena Davis
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Geena Davis
Hide Caption
9 of 33
Elisabeth Moss
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Elisabeth Moss
Hide Caption
10 of 33
Kendall Jenner
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Kendall Jenner
Hide Caption
11 of 33
Chris Hemsworth
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Chris Hemsworth
Hide Caption
12 of 33
Ava DuVernay
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Ava DuVernay
Hide Caption
13 of 33
James Franco
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
James Franco
Hide Caption
14 of 33
Octavia Spencer, left, and Jessica Chastain
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Octavia Spencer, left, and Jessica Chastain
Hide Caption
15 of 33
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Hide Caption
16 of 33
Zuri Hall
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Zuri Hall
Hide Caption
17 of 33
Susan Kelechi Watson
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Susan Kelechi Watson
Hide Caption
18 of 33
Debra Messing
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Debra Messing
Hide Caption
19 of 33
Jamie Chung
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Jamie Chung
Hide Caption
20 of 33
Allison Williams
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Allison Williams
Hide Caption
21 of 33
Alessandra Mastronardi
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Alessandra Mastronardi
Hide Caption
22 of 33
Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Hide Caption
23 of 33
Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman. Jarayaman advocates for restaurant workers and co-founded the group Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman. Jarayaman advocates for restaurant workers and co-founded the group Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.
Hide Caption
24 of 33
Blanca Blanco
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Blanca Blanco
Hide Caption
25 of 33
Kelvin Yu
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Kelvin Yu
Hide Caption
26 of 33
Mandy Moore
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Mandy Moore
Hide Caption
27 of 33
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross
Hide Caption
28 of 33
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Hide Caption
29 of 33
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Hide Caption
30 of 33
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson
Hide Caption
31 of 33
Barbara Meier
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Barbara Meier
Hide Caption
32 of 33
Nick Jonas
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Red carpet
Nick Jonas
Hide Caption
33 of 33
27 golden globes red carpet 201834 golden globes red carpet 201826 golden globes red carpet 201825 golden globes red carpet 201833 golden globes red carpet 201830 golden globes red carpet 201832 golden globes red carpet 201822 golden globes red carpet 201831 golden globes red carpet 201828 golden globes red carpet 201824 golden globes red carpet 201823 golden globes red carpet 201821 golden globes red carpet 201820 golden globes red carpet 201829 golden globes red carpet 201802 golden globes red carpet 201803 golden globes red carpet 201804 golden globes red carpet 201805 golden globes red carpet 201806 golden globes red carpet 201807 golden globes red carpet 201808 golden globes red carpet 201816 golden globes red carpet 201815 golden globes red carpet 201814 golden globes red carpet 201812 golden globes red carpet 201813 golden globes red carpet 201811 golden globes red carpet 201810 golden globes red carpet 201809 golden globes red carpet 201817 golden globes red carpet 201818 golden globes red carpet 201819 golden globes red carpet 2018

Story highlights

  • The Golden Globes are Sunday night
  • This year is about more than awards

(CNN)The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday was a night of firsts and a reminder of the power of Oprah.

Sterling K. Brown became the first African-American actor to win in the best actor in a TV drama category for "This Is Us," and Aziz Ansari was the first Asian actor to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV comedy for "Master of None."
Brown talked of benefiting in his career "from colorblind casting" and thanked "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman in his acceptance speech.
    "Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," Brown said. "What I appreciate so much about this is that I'm being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me."
    But it was Oprah Winfrey, the first black woman to be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, who brought the audience to their feet with her stirring speech.
    Read More
    Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
    Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
    "For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," she said. "But their time is up."
    The early winners of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards represented women who played empowered characters.
    The first award of the night went to Nicole Kidman, who won best actress in a limited series for her role in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
    Kidman noted that her character's struggle with abuse is at the center of Hollywood's current conversation about the treatment of women.
    "I do believe and I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them," she said. "Let's keep the conversation alive."
    Elisabeth Moss took home the award for best performance by an actress in a TV drama for her starring role in the Hulu dystopian series, "The Handmaid's Tale."
    Moss thanked Margaret Atwood, the author of the book the drama is based, in a powerful speech that included her thoughts on female characters breaking through "the white space."
    "We no longer live in the blank, white spaces at the edge of print," Moss said. "We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story and print and we are writing the story ourselves."
    "The Handmaids Tale" also won for best TV drama.
    Host Seth Meyers kicked off Sunday's ceremony with a monologue that included a few jokes about President Trump, but he targeted most of his humor toward Hollywood.
    Golden Globes host Seth Meyers
    Golden Globes host Seth Meyers
    "For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud," Meyers joked, referencing the flood of recent sexual-misconduct controversies within the entertainment industry.
    "Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I've heard rumors he's crazy and difficult to work with," Meyers quipped. "But don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam."
    Among the night's big winners was "Big Little Lies." In addition to Kidman's win, the show also won Globes for best limited series or motion picture made for television, best supporting actor for Alexander Skarsgard and best supporting actress for Laura Dern.
    The film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," about a mother's quest to find her daughter's killer, won for best motion picture, drama. Stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.
    The coming-of-age film "Lady Bird" won the Globe for best movie comedy, and its star Saoirse Ronan won for best comedic actress.
    The Golden Globes come at a time when the #MeToo movement, which has cast attention on sexual harassment, violence and gender inequality, has found champions among women in entertainment. Time's Up, an anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative organized by hundreds of women in the industry, launched one week ago.
    Women and men supporting the organization arrived to the Globes wearing black, many accessorizing with a pin featuring the Time's Up logo.
    The winners of the night were determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a non-profit organization made up of about 90 international journalists.
    Related: Golden Globes: The winners list
    During the telecast, HFPA announced $2 million in grants to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Committee To Protect Journalists.
    "We HFPA journalists are committed to supporting humanitarian organizations, film restoration, and film education," Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement. "To date, we have granted over $30 million to those causes. And being an association of journalists, we are keenly aware of its importance, especially today."