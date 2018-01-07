A night of firsts at the Golden Globes

Story highlights The Golden Globes are Sunday night

This year is about more than awards

(CNN) The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday was a night of firsts and a reminder of the power of Oprah.

Sterling K. Brown became the first African-American actor to win in the best actor in a TV drama category for "This Is Us," and Aziz Ansari was the first Asian actor to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV comedy for "Master of None."

Brown talked of benefiting in his career "from colorblind casting" and thanked "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman in his acceptance speech.

Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird" Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best animated feature film: "Coco" Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water" Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman" Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade" Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale" Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies" Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies" Hide Caption 25 of 25

"Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," Brown said. "What I appreciate so much about this is that I'm being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me."

But it was Oprah Winfrey, the first black woman to be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, who brought the audience to their feet with her stirring speech.

