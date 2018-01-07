Breaking News

Golden Globes 2018 under a big spotlight

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 7:42 PM ET, Sun January 7, 2018

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. Many celebrities were wearing black on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. Many celebrities were wearing black on the red carpet to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality.
Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi
Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Meryl Streep, left, and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman
Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman
Blanca Blanco
Blanca Blanco
Kelvin Yu
Kelvin Yu
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson
Barbara Meier
Barbara Meier
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
(CNN)All eyes will be on Hollywood Sunday night, and not just for stargazing.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards mark the unofficial beginning of the entertainment awards season, and this year the industry is grappling with more than issues of race and who will say what about President Donald Trump.
The #MeToo movement, which has cast attention on sexual harassment, violence and gender inequality, has found champions among the stars and birthed Time's Up, a newly launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative organized by more than 1000 women in entertainment.
    Women and men supporting the organization arrived to the Globes wearing black, many accessorizing with a pin featuring the Time's Up logo.
    As with last year, politics are expected to come up in some of the acceptance speeches and remarks from the event's host, Seth Meyers.
    Prior to the start of Sunday's show, celebs took to social media to explain the importance of the black attire, using #WhyWeWearBlack.
    Some, like "Being Mary Jane" star Gabrielle Union-Wade, shared personal messages about their connection to the movement,.
    "#TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack This year marked the 25th anniversary of my rape," she wrote on Instagram. "#MeToo I know I am not alone. Together we can eradicate sexual violence, harassment and abuse."
    As for the actual awards, "The Shape of Water" leads with seven nominations, including best movie screenplay, best original score, best supporting actor and actress, best movie actress and best director.
    In the television categories, the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" leads with six nominations. Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are both nominated for best actress in a limited series.
    The winners are determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a non-profit organization made up of about 90 international journalists.