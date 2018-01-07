Golden Globes 2018 under a big spotlight

Story highlights The Golden Globes are Sunday night

(CNN) All eyes will be on Hollywood Sunday night, and not just for stargazing.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards mark the unofficial beginning of the entertainment awards season, and this year the industry is grappling with more than issues of race and who will say what about President Donald Trump.

The #MeToo movement, which has cast attention on sexual harassment, violence and gender inequality, has found champions among the stars and birthed Time's Up, a newly launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative organized by more than 1000 women in entertainment.

Women and men supporting the organization arrived to the Globes wearing black, many accessorizing with a pin featuring the Time's Up logo.