Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best animated feature film: "Coco"
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"
Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"
Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"