32 missing after tanker, freighter collide off China

Beijing (CNN) Thirty-two sailors are missing after an oil tanker and freight ship collided off the east coast of China Saturday, according to China's Ministry of Transport.

The missing -- 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshi citizens -- are all crew members from the Panama-registered tanker SANCHI, the ministry said.

The collision took place approximately 160 nautical miles (184 statute miles) east of the mouth of the Yangtze River, at about 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), it said in a statement.

"The accident caused oil tanker 'SANCHI' to catch on fire, tilting to the right, losing contact with the crew," it said.

All 21 Chinese crew on board the Hong-Kong registered freighter the CF-Crystal were rescued, the ministry said.

