(CNN) Eight people died and 84 people were rescued after a boat sank off the coast of Libya, the Italian Coast Guard said.

The victims are believed to be migrants who were on the treacherous route to Europe from Libya.

Authorities said the boat was spotted Saturday by a patrol plane operating as part of a European anti-smuggling operation.

Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish NGO that rescues migrants who run into difficulty trying to cross the Aegean and Mediterranean Sea, tweeted that only some of the migrants were rescued after spending hours in the water, and that dozens of people were still missing.

Earlier, the German rescue charity Sea Watch said that at least 25 migrants were feared dead when the rubber dinghy went down in the Mediterranean.

