Breaking News

'Dangerously cold' wind chills threaten millions from Great Lakes to New England

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:36 AM ET, Sat January 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Northeast hammered by winter storm
Northeast hammered by winter storm

    JUST WATCHED

    Northeast hammered by winter storm

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Northeast hammered by winter storm 01:44

Story highlights

  • Over 110 million people under wind chill warnings or advisories
  • Winds chills may cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes

(CNN)High winds are making already frigid temperatures even more miserable across the Northeast and Midwest on Saturday.

State officials are urging residents to limit the time spent outdoors saying it's "dangerously cold" and warned them of blowing snow.
Cities like Minneapolis and Boston are set to reach below zero degrees Saturday and with low wind chills, some areas could feel as low as minus 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
    "The snow is done but the cold temperatures are here to stay for the foreseeable future," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.
    In photos: Brutal cold torments the US
    Read More
    The powerful Nor'easter or "bomb cyclone" that left the parts of the US resembling an icy tundra is to blame for this weekend's dangerously cold weather.
    Frigid temperatures torment United States
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston&#39;s Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York&#39;s Times Square on January 4.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a &quot;bomb cyclone&quot; dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    09 winter weather 0105 Boston08 winter weather 0105 New York City10 winter weather 0105 Boston10 winter weather 0104 12 winter weather 0104 11 winter weather 0104 05 winter weather 010407 winter weather 010408 winter weather 010405 winter weather 010301 winter weather 010402 winter weather 010407 winter weather 010303 winter weather 0104savannah ga snow spanish moss 010302 winter weather 0102 Chicago06 winter weather 010307 winter weather 010301 winter weather 0101 Pittsburgh02 winter weather 0101 Washington01 cold weather 123102 cold weather 123102 cold winter weather04 cold winter weather03 cold winter weather07 winter weather 122904 winter weather 122906 winter weather 122902 winter weather 122901 winter weather 122903 winter weather 122905 winter weather 1229
    It dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states, deluged streets in Massachusetts with icy water and is now bringing extremely strong northwest winds and frigid arctic air to the US.
    Over 110 million people are under a wind chill warning or advisory stretching from the Great Lakes to New England on Saturday, CNN meteorologists said.
    Forecasters say the brutal cold will make Saturday the coldest day of the weekend before a gradual warm trend begins Sunday making temperatures rise.
    model comparison embed

    What is wind chill?

    It's the perceived temperature that people and animals feel when exposed to the elements. Or as forecasters say, it's the "feels like" temperature.
    "As wind increases in speed, it increases the rate of heat loss on your body making you feel colder than it actually is," Van Dam said.
    Wind chill is calculated by the rate the body loses heat due to speed winds and cold temperatures.
    Saturday's cold snap has been called dangerous because it will make it easier for people to experience hypothermia and frostbite.
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    If the wind chills range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero as expected in much of western and northern Pennsylvania on Saturday, the onset of frostbite can take as little as 10 minutes.
    And when the wind chill registers below minus 50 it would take only five minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.
    model comparison embed
    Track severe weather across the country

    Deadly conditions

    At least 19 people have died this week because of severe weather, officials said.
    Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia.
    Among the dead was a 64-year-old man who died of hypothermia in Akron, Ohio. A Meals on Wheels driver found his body lying in front of his wheelchair on the porch of the man's home.
    In South Carolina, a man was killed after his pickup slid on icy roads, hitting a median and several trees, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

    Emerging from the storm

    The storm heaped plenty of misery across New England. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. And the tide in the city -- 15.16 feet -- broke the record set during the blizzard of 1978, the National Weather Service said.
    How the supermoon caused the perfect storm and record flooding
    How the supermoon caused the perfect storm and record flooding
    The storm flooded streets in some communities in coastal Massachusetts, turning roads into slushy rivers. Firefighters and the National Guard had scrambled to rescue dozens of coastal residents stranded by freezing water pushing from the Atlantic. First responders braved the frigid waters using rubber rescue boats and high-water vehicles.
    On Friday, areas were freezing over.
    "We'll use a big pump (to) move some of the ice around, but we really have to wait for the weather to warm up," said Rob Reardon, captain of the fire department in Duxbury, about 35 miles southeast of Boston.

    CNN's Madison Park and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.