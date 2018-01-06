Breaking News

For the East and the Midwest, a 'brutally cold' weekend

By Nicole Chavez and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Sat January 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Northeast hammered by winter storm
Northeast hammered by winter storm

    JUST WATCHED

    Northeast hammered by winter storm

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Northeast hammered by winter storm 01:44

(CNN)Weary emergency crews and dazed homeowners in towns dotting the eastern United States ventured into the cold and wind Saturday to clean up a major mess after a powerful "bomb cyclone" rumbled across the region, leaving an icy and sometimes impassable tundra.

In good news for Americans, the storm was well into Canada on Saturday, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. But whipping winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and below average temperatures remain, and they are expected to cause plenty of headaches this weekend, such as power outages and flight cancellations.
To complicate matters, a widespread ice storm from Sunday into Monday is expected to blanket Eastern and Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, New York and Atlanta, until normal and even above-normal temperatures prevail in the middle of next week.
An abandoned car sits amid slush and ice in Revere, Massachusetts.
An abandoned car sits amid slush and ice in Revere, Massachusetts.
"Suffice to say, it will be a brutally cold weekend," the National Weather Service said. "But some relief is in sight heading into early next week."
    In photos: Brutal cold torments the US
    Read More
    The misery extends from north to south.
    The storm dumped more than a foot of snow across 10 states, deluged streets in Massachusetts with icy water and is now bringing extremely strong northwest winds and frigid arctic air to the United States.
    In the town of Scituate, Massachusetts, the Nor'easter damaged cars and structures and left boulders and sand on flooded roads, CNN affiliate WBZ reported. Throughout the region, stories of dramatic rescues emerged, and residents pondered the repairs they need to make.
    "I've got some work to do in the spring," said Mark Bramblett, a Scituate resident who evacuated his home.

    Temperatures plunge below average

    At major airports in New York, Philadelphia and the Washington area, more than 1,000 flights were canceled Friday, Chinchar said, though that number had dropped considerably by Saturday, according to the tracking site Flightaware.com.
    In Charleston, South Carolina, five inches of snow and ice shut the airport, which lacks ice and snow removal equipment and so isn't due to reopen until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
    Frigid temperatures torment United States
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston&#39;s Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York&#39;s Times Square on January 4.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a &quot;bomb cyclone&quot; dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Photos: Frigid temperatures strike US
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    09 winter weather 0105 Boston08 winter weather 0105 New York City10 winter weather 0105 Boston10 winter weather 0104 12 winter weather 0104 11 winter weather 0104 05 winter weather 010407 winter weather 010408 winter weather 010405 winter weather 010301 winter weather 010402 winter weather 010407 winter weather 010303 winter weather 0104savannah ga snow spanish moss 010302 winter weather 0102 Chicago06 winter weather 010307 winter weather 010301 winter weather 0101 Pittsburgh02 winter weather 0101 Washington01 cold weather 123102 cold weather 123102 cold winter weather04 cold winter weather03 cold winter weather07 winter weather 122904 winter weather 122906 winter weather 122902 winter weather 122901 winter weather 122903 winter weather 122905 winter weather 1229
    "They will have to wait until Mother Nature warms them up enough to melt the snow and the ice naturally," Chinchar said.
    The National Weather Service said the highs Saturday afternoon will likely be around 20 to 30 degrees below average in many locations, and daily temperature records are expected to be broken.
    "Expected highs will be in the single digits across the lower Great Lakes down into Ohio. Meanwhile, readings in the teens are likely from Washington, D.C. up to New York City with single digits up into coastal New England," weather service forecasters said.
    "Based on the latest forecasts, overnight temperatures should go below zero degrees over most of New England with perhaps even some 5 to 10 degree numbers all the way into North Carolina," they said.
    model comparison embed

    The wind chill factor

    Millions will experience frigid wind chills this weekend from the Great Lakes to New England on Saturday, CNN meteorologists said.
    Wind chill is the perceived temperature that people and animals feel when exposed to the elements. Or as meteorologists say, it's the "feels like" temperature.
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    Cold casualty: What to know about hypothermia
    "As wind increases in speed, it increases the rate of heat loss on your body, making you feel colder than it actually is," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.
    Wind chill is calculated by the rate the body loses heat due to speed winds and cold temperatures.
    Saturday's cold snap has been called dangerous because it will make it easier for people to experience hypothermia and frostbite.
    If the wind chills range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero, as expected Saturday in much of western and northern Pennsylvania, the onset of frostbite can take as few as 10 minutes.
    And when the wind chill registers below minus 50, it would take only five minutes for exposed skin to develop frostbite.
    model comparison embed
    Track severe weather across the country

    Deadly conditions

    At least 19 people have died this week because of severe weather, officials said.
    How the supermoon caused the perfect storm and record flooding
    How the supermoon caused the perfect storm and record flooding
    Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia.
    Among the dead was a 64-year-old man who died of hypothermia in Akron, Ohio. A Meals on Wheels driver found his body lying in front of his wheelchair on the porch of the man's home.
    In South Carolina, a man was killed after his pickup slid on icy roads, hitting a median and several trees, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

    Emerging from the storm

    The storm heaped plenty of misery across New England. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. And the tide in the city -- 15.16 feet -- broke the record set during the blizzard of 1978, the National Weather Service said.
    A Boston firefighter wades through floodwaters from Boston Harbor on Thursday, January 4, on Long Wharf in Boston.
    A Boston firefighter wades through floodwaters from Boston Harbor on Thursday, January 4, on Long Wharf in Boston.
    The storm flooded streets in some communities in coastal Massachusetts, turning roads into slushy rivers. Firefighters and the National Guard had scrambled to rescue dozens of coastal residents stranded by freezing water pushing in from the Atlantic. First responders braved the frigid waters using rubber rescue boats and high-water vehicles.
    On Friday, areas were freezing over.
    "We'll use a big pump (to) move some of the ice around, but we really have to wait for the weather to warm up," said Rob Reardon, captain of the fire department in Duxbury, about 35 miles southeast of Boston.

    CNN's Madison Park and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.