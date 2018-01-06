For the East and the Midwest, a 'brutally cold' weekend

(CNN) Weary emergency crews and dazed homeowners in towns dotting the eastern United States ventured into the cold and wind Saturday to clean up a major mess after a powerful "bomb cyclone" rumbled across the region, leaving an icy and sometimes impassable tundra.

In good news for Americans, the storm was well into Canada on Saturday, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. But whipping winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and below average temperatures remain, and they are expected to cause plenty of headaches this weekend, such as power outages and flight cancellations.

To complicate matters, a widespread ice storm from Sunday into Monday is expected to blanket Eastern and Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, New York and Atlanta, until normal and even above-normal temperatures prevail in the middle of next week.

An abandoned car sits amid slush and ice in Revere, Massachusetts.

"Suffice to say, it will be a brutally cold weekend," the National Weather Service said. "But some relief is in sight heading into early next week."

