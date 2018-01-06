Story highlights Over 110 million people under wind chill warnings or advisories

Winds chills may cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes

(CNN) High winds are making already frigid temperatures even more miserable across the Northeast and Midwest on Saturday.

State officials are urging residents to limit the time spent outdoors saying it's "dangerously cold" and warned them of blowing snow.

Cities like Minneapolis and Boston are set to reach below zero degrees Saturday and with low wind chills, some areas could feel as low as minus 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

"The snow is done but the cold temperatures are here to stay for the foreseeable future," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

