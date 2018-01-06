Melissa Rivers: Seth Meyers must tackle sexual harassment at Golden Globes

(CNN) Ahead of Sunday's Golden Globes, Melissa Rivers of "Fashion Police" said host Seth Meyers must "address the elephant in the room" -- sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Asked Saturday by CNN's Michael Smerconish how Meyers should approach his opening monologue in a post-Weinstein era , Rivers, the daughter of late comedienne Joan Rivers, said she thought it would be "challenging."

"You have to go there, ... but what is half the audience going to laugh at, and what is half the audience going to find offensive?" she said.

"We're living in a time where if you say anything, you're condemned," she added. "If you don't say anything, you're condemned. We can't seem to have a civil conversation about any of this, and I think this is going to make everything from the red carpet to the show to the post shows to the wrap-up shows very complicated."

Read More