(CNN) President Donald Trump reiterated Saturday that he wants to work with Democrats to find a permanent legislative solution to allow those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to stay in the country, but only if it comes with a long-promised border wall and changes to the immigration system.

Speaking from Camp David after a meeting with Republican leaders, Trump said he wants the program, which has prevented the deportation of young undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children, to remain. The Trump administration announced in September that it was ending the Obama-era program, but gave Congress several months to act before recipients begin to lose their protected status in March.

"We want DACA to happen," Trump said Saturday. "We all, everybody, I think I can speak for everybody, we want -- (Republican Sen.) John Cornyn from Texas -- we all want DACA to happen, but we also want great security for our country."

Democrats have been trying to push for a permanent DACA solution in exchange for funding the government. Trump has previously said there will be no DACA without funding for the border wall he promised during his campaign as well as changes to tighten the immigration system.

"And remember this, it's just common sense, they're not sending us their finest, OK," Trump said. "When somebody gets picked in the lottery, we're not getting the best people. So we have to get rid of the lottery system. We have to get rid of chain migration. We have to have the wall."

