Washington (CNN) Democratic mega-donor and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer bought every member of Congress a copy of Michael Wolff's controversial book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," he told San Francisco news outlet KQED on Friday.

"Judging by the excerpts, we went and bought 535 copies, and we're going to get citizen volunteers to deliver them to the office of every Congress person and senator," Steyer said

.@TomSteyer tells @KQEDNewsroom he's bought 535 copies of the Trump expose #FireAndFury and will have them hand-delivered to every member of Congress. Hear our entire interview tonite at 7 pm w/ @thuy Vu, who also talks w/ @DarrellIssa & @RepZoeLofgren. pic.twitter.com/KJnWd8p4RB — Scott Shafer (@scottshafer) January 5, 2018

The book portrays Trump as a Republican candidate who did not actually expect to win the presidency and questions his mental fitness for office. It also paints the picture of a President who neither knows nor cares about policy and doesn't seem to perceive the vast responsibilities of his role.

CNN has not independently confirmed all of Wolff's assertions.

Trump and some of his top officials have spent the last few days countering claims in the book, with the President tweeting Saturday morning that he "would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

