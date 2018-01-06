(CNN) Ron Paul, the former GOP congressman and onetime presidential candidate, called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down Saturday after he moved this week to rescind the Obama-era policy of restricting federal enforcement of marijuana laws in states where the drug is legal.

Sessions' action essentially shifts federal policy from the hands-off approach adopted under the Obama administration to unleashing federal prosecutors to decide individually how to prioritize resources to crack down on pot possession, distribution and cultivation of the drug in those states.

Paul told CNN's Michael Smerconish that Americans should have a choice on marijuana use, and he called Sessions' actions "unconstitutional."

"He represents something that is so un-American, as far as I'm concerned," the Texas libertarian said.

Read More