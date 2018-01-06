Trump: I'm a 'very stable genius'

Story highlights Trump is responding to claims made in a new book by author Michael Wolff

CNN has not independently confirmed all of Wolff's assertions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump slammed reports questioning his mental stability in a series of tweets Saturday morning, writing he's a "very stable genius."

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence ... " Trump wrote.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," the President continued. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

The remarkable spectacle of Trump defending his mental stability comes after the President and some of his top officials spent the last few days countering claims in author Michael Wolff's explosive new book, "Fire and Fury," about Trump's mental fitness to serve as President. The book also paints the picture of a President who neither knows nor cares about policy and doesn't seem to perceive the vast responsibilities of his role.

