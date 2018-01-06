Trump on North Korea: 'I always believe in talking'

Story highlights North Korea accepted South Korea's proposal for official talks

Trump appeared to take credit for the meetings

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday at Camp David that he's open to talking with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Sure, I always believe in talking," he said. "But we have a very firm stance. Look, our stance, you know what it is. We're very firm. But I would be, absolutely I would do that. I don't have a problem with that at all."

When asked by a reporter if that meant Trump doesn't need any prerequisites to meeting with North Korea, Trump said that wasn't what he meant.

"It's not what I said at all," he responded. "(Kim) knows I'm not messing around. I'm not messing around. Not even a little bit. Not even 1%. He understands that. At the same time, if we can come up with a very peaceful and very good solution, we're working on it ... with a lot of people."

Trump added: "If something can happen and something can come out of those talks, that would be a great thing for all of humanity. That would be a great thing for the world. Very important."

