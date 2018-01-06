The week in politics
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from December 31 through January 6.
President Donald Trump speaks via video as White House press secretary Sarah Sanders listens during a daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Thursday. Sanders spoke about various topics, including the chaotic picture of the White House painted in the new book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff.
A man holds a copy of the book "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff after buying it at a bookstore in Washington on Friday.
The book was rushed into bookstores and onto e-book platforms four days ahead of schedule because of what its publisher called "unprecedented demand" -- and after Trump's bid to block it failed. The book, which has sent shockwaves across Washington, quickly sold out in shops in the US capital, with some even lining up at midnight to get their hands on it. Trump has decried the instant best-seller as "phony" and "full of lies."
Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence at the Capitol on Wednesday as his wife, Louise, and son, Carson, look on.
Jones, a civil rights champion and political novice, defeated the Christian conservative Roy Moore, a former Alabama judge who failed to overcome damaging accusations of sexual misconduct including molesting a teenage girl. Jones' upset victory does not change the balance of power in the 100-member Senate chamber, but it trims the Republican Party's majority to 51 to 49.
Holding hands with her husband, Archie, Sen. Tina Smith walks toward the US Capitol building in the morning sun for her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Smith was sworn in as Minnesota's junior senator, replacing Al Franken the day after he resigned following allegations that he touched women inappropriately.
Slips of paper with the names of Virginia House of Delegates candidates Shelly Simonds, a Democrat, and David Yancey, the Republican incumbent, are drawn from a bowl during a meeting of the Virginia State Board of Elections on Thursday in Richmond, Virginia. The slips of paper were placed inside old film canisters, one of which was drawn from the bowl to decide a tied race between the two candidates. Yancey's name was pulled from the bowl and Republicans retained control of the chamber, though an additional recount in the race is possible.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returns to his office after speaking on the Senate floor at the Capitol on Thursday. With a massive winter snow storm that swept from the Carolinas to Maine, the Senate allowed lawmakers to leave early for the week.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about immigration with Republican senators in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Thursday. While no breakthrough was reached, lawmakers in attendance said they thought the meeting made progress and that the President intends to have a bipartisan follow-up meeting next week, though invites would still need to go out for that.
Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, spoke to members of the media before a Senate Republican weekly luncheon meeting at the Capitol on Thursday. The Trump administration is proposing to open almost all US coastal waters to oil drilling, including those off California and Florida where activists have fought for decades to spare delicate ecosystems from oil spills.
Commuters and pedestrians face snowfall and temperatures far below freezing during the early morning at the National Mall in Washington on Thursday. The weather forecast predicted freezing temperatures to stay throughout the week and weekend.
President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at Camp David in Maryland on Saturday, January 6.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, arrive for a New Year's Eve gala at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida.
On his first New Year's Eve as President, Trump heralded the accomplishments of his first 12 months in office, but acknowledged it hadn't been easy.
"We're going to have a great 2018. It's going to be something very, very special. It's all kicking in," he said, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by CNN. "We have some pretty good enemies out there, but step by step they're being defeated. They're some bad people. Bad people. But that's OK. Someday maybe they'll love us. I don't know."
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden after a ceremonial swearing-in for Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat from Alabama, at the Capitol building on Wednesday.
As president of the Senate, the vice president has a unique relationship with the upper chamber and can cast a tie-breaking vote in the rare event that the Senate is evenly split.
Former Vice President Walter Mondale walks outside the Senate chamber in the Capitol building on Wednesday. Mondale was at the Capitol to attend the swearing-in of Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota who is replacing former Sen. Al Franken, who officially resigned Tuesday amid allegations of sexual harassment, most of which were from before he was elected.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello holds a news conference with Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats from Connecticut, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday. Blumenthal and Murphy were in Puerto Rico to demand fair treatment for the Caribbean island in supplemental aid for hurricane disasters, federal tax reform and Medicaid funds.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma as he meets with Republican members of the Senate about immigration at the White House on Thursday. Other members of the Senate who were in attendance for the meeting include Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
A giant winter "bomb cyclone" walloped the East Coast on Thursday with freezing cold temperatures and heavy snow, forcing thousands of flight cancellations and widespread school closures -- and even prompting the Senate to cancel votes for the rest of the week. The storm dumped more than a foot of snow across 10 states, deluged streets in Massachusetts with icy water and blew in frigid arctic air.
President Donald Trump waves to guests during a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.
At his annual New Year's Eve bash, Trump appeared in a festive mood, according to guests who attended. He smiled for photos and shook hands with guests who paid upwards of $750 for a ticket. He even danced -- briefly -- as a band played Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."