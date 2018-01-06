(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from December 31 through January 6.

A man holds a copy of the book "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff after buying it at a bookstore in Washington on Friday.

Jones, a civil rights champion and political novice , defeated the Christian conservative Roy Moore, a former Alabama judge who failed to overcome damaging accusations of sexual misconduct including molesting a teenage girl. Jones' upset victory does not change the balance of power in the 100-member Senate chamber, but it trims the Republican Party's majority to 51 to 49.

Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/ZUMA Wire

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Slips of paper with the names of Virginia House of Delegates candidates Shelly Simonds, a Democrat, and David Yancey, the Republican incumbent, are drawn from a bowl during a meeting of the Virginia State Board of Elections on Thursday in Richmond, Virginia. The slips of paper were placed inside old film canisters, one of which was drawn from the bowl to decide a tied race between the two candidates. Yancey's name was pulled from the bowl and Republicans retained control of the chamber, though an additional recount in the race is possible.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returns to his office after speaking on the Senate floor at the Capitol on Thursday. With a massive winter snow storm that swept from the Carolinas to Maine, the Senate allowed lawmakers to leave early for the week.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about immigration with Republican senators in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Thursday. While no breakthrough was reached, lawmakers in attendance said they thought the meeting made progress and that the President intends to have a bipartisan follow-up meeting next week, though invites would still need to go out for that.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, spoke to members of the media before a Senate Republican weekly luncheon meeting at the Capitol on Thursday. The Trump administration is proposing to open almost all US coastal waters to oil drilling , including those off California and Florida where activists have fought for decades to spare delicate ecosystems from oil spills.

Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Commuters and pedestrians face snowfall and temperatures far below freezing during the early morning at the National Mall in Washington on Thursday. The weather forecast predicted freezing temperatures to stay throughout the week and weekend.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a retreat with Republican lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at Camp David in Maryland on Saturday, January 6.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, arrive for a New Year's Eve gala at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida.

On his first New Year's Eve as President, Trump heralded the accomplishments of his first 12 months in office, but acknowledged it hadn't been easy.

"We're going to have a great 2018. It's going to be something very, very special. It's all kicking in," he said, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by CNN. "We have some pretty good enemies out there, but step by step they're being defeated. They're some bad people. Bad people. But that's OK. Someday maybe they'll love us. I don't know."

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden after a ceremonial swearing-in for Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat from Alabama, at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

As president of the Senate, the vice president has a unique relationship with the upper chamber and can cast a tie-breaking vote in the rare event that the Senate is evenly split.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Walter Mondale walks outside the Senate chamber in the Capitol building on Wednesday. Mondale was at the Capitol to attend the swearing-in of Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota who is replacing former Sen. Al Franken, who officially resigned Tuesday amid allegations of sexual harassment, most of which were from before he was elected.

Jorge Muniz/EPE-EFE

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello holds a news conference with Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats from Connecticut, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday. Blumenthal and Murphy were in Puerto Rico to demand fair treatment for the Caribbean island in supplemental aid for hurricane disasters, federal tax reform and Medicaid funds.

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma as he meets with Republican members of the Senate about immigration at the White House on Thursday. Other members of the Senate who were in attendance for the meeting include Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

giant winter "bomb cyclone" walloped the East Coast on Thursday with freezing cold temperatures and heavy snow, forcing thousands of flight cancellations and widespread school closures -- and even prompting the Senate to cancel votes for the rest of the week. The storm dumped more than a foot of snow across 10 states, deluged streets in Massachusetts with icy water and blew in frigid arctic air.

Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux

At his annual New Year's Eve bash, Trump appeared in a festive mood, according to guests who attended. He smiled for photos and shook hands with guests who paid upwards of $750 for a ticket. He even danced -- briefly -- as a band played Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."