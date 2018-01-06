Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Just when you thought Steve Bannon was the loneliest man in Washington, turns out it may actually be Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

On the heels of GOP colleagues' calls for him to step aside, Sessions was not invited to Camp David with several Cabinet members and Republican leaders. You don't have to be a "Rocket Man" scientist to presume this public push against Sessions is prompted by the President of the United States.

I strongly believe Sessions did the right thing in recusing himself from the Russia probe. It is a complete conflict of interest to be investigating a campaign in which he was a significant player.

President Donald Trump clearly feels differently and has publicly criticized Sessions for his decision to distance himself from the Russia investigation. The New York Times now reports Trump asked, " Where's my Roy Cohn? " when learning of Sessions' recusal.