Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's also the co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump is requesting that Congress provide a whopping $18 billion to build a border wall as part of a $33 billion plan for border security. Democrats will need to decide whether obtaining security for immigrants who came as children -- known as Dreamers -- through a deal to preserve DACA is worth the high cost. President Trump, confident that he can make some sort of deal on immigration, said that he hopes "we can work out" an "arrangement with Democrats."

Yet Democrats should take stock and think about the implications of Michael Wolff's new blockbuster book, which makes a case that the President is unfit to hold office. They should consider the way Republicans pushed through an unpopular massive corporate tax cut in the final days of 2017. Both elements should throw some cold water on every congressional Democrat who is thinking about striking any kind of deal with the President.

Democrats need to agree on a strategy for how they will deal with a very conservative and very unstable President. With the midterm elections looming over everything that takes place between now and November, Democrats will have two basic choices on the table: make a deal or do their best to obstruct.

The obstruction route would take a page right out of the Tea Party playbook that worked pretty well for the GOP under President Barack Obama. This route, favored by progressive groups like Indivisible in battles such as health care, would have Democrats refuse to enter into any major negotiations over policy. President Trump's agenda would languish and deny him any legislative victories that Republicans can then run on in November.

The justification for this approach is that Trump represents policies and ideals that fundamentally contradict the values of the Democratic Party. Doing everything possible to limit the long-term success of this presidential term is more important than any benefits that might come from a short-term deal, especially one with provisions (such as money for a border wall) that don't sit well with much of the party. Given that turnout will be the key to the midterm elections, energizing the base can have significant political value.

