(CNN) The University of Tehran is working to track and secure the release of its students who were arrested for taking part in recent anti-government protests in Iran, according to the semi-official Iranian Student News Agency.

"A committee has been established to follow up on and track Tehran University's detained students' situation. Our aim is to work with relevant authorities and facilitate the quickest release and return of those students to their studies and family embrace," Dr. Majid Sarsanghi, Tehran University's Deputy Chancellor for Cultural Affairs, is quoted as saying by ISNA.

It's not clear how many students have been arrested in connection with the protests, which broke out late last month. At least 21 people were killed, many in clashes with security forces trying to quell the rallies.

Authorities in Iran have said 450 people have been detained. The US State Department has put the number held at 1,000. It is unclear how many of the detained have since been released.

Rights group Amnesty International accused Iran of having an "appalling" track record of carrying out mass arbitrary arrests of peaceful demonstrators.

