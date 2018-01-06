Actor Jerry Van Dyke, brother of Dick, dies at 86

(CNN) Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke, died Friday at his Arkansas ranch, his wife Shirley Ann Jones told CNN. He was 86.

Van Dyke was known for several roles, most notably for playing the assistant football coach on the late '80s and '90s hit show "Coach," for which he earned 4 Emmy nominations. He also made appearances on his brother's classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

He died of heart failure. His wife told CNN he never fully recovered from a "horrible car accident" two and a half years ago in which he was "injured very badly."

The Van Dyke brothers were close throughout their careers.

In 2015, Jerry and Dick reunited on screen on ABC's sitcom "The Middle," playing a pair of fighting brothers. Jerry told the Los Angeles Times that he always looked up to his older brother.

