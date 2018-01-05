Photos: Fascinating fossils from the Antarctic A team of geologists have discovered 280 million-year-old tree fossils from what is believed to be the oldest polar forest found in Antarctica -- dating back to before the first dinosaurs walked the Earth.



While Antarctica today is an inhospitable, icy desert, these seed fern fossils prove that it once had a climate warm enough to support plant life.

Captain Scott's fossil discovery reinforced the emerging theory at the time that Antarctica was once part of Gondwana -- a supercontinent that incorporated present-day Africa, South America, Arabia, India and Australia -- as similar fossils were found in these regions.

Subsequent expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula have unearthed hundreds of amphibian and reptile fossils. This lobster fossil (Hoploparia stokesi) from the BAS fossil collection was found in the Upper Cretaceous (100.5 - 66 million years ago) when the dinosaurs disappeared from the Earth.

The very first dinosaur remains were discovered in the Antarctic region in 1986, followed four years later by the discovery of the first carnivorous dinosaur in Antarctica -- the Cryolophosaurus Ellioti. Measuring 21.3 feet and weighing 1,025 pounds, the Cryolophosaurus Ellioti (pictured) was one of the largest theropods of its time.

Further fossil remains of a 70 million-year-old dinosaur were collected on a scientific cruise during 1988-89. The fragmented bones of the skull, fore limbs and vertebral column are believed to belong to a hypsilophodontid dinosaur measuring five meters.

