The cold is causing frozen iguanas to fall from trees in Florida

(CNN) There's an iguanocalypse in Florida, or at least that's what it looks like judging from the photos worried Floridians are posting all over social media.

Because of the cold temperatures sweeping the nation, iguanas are dropping out of trees like overripe mangoes, littering the ground in an apparent state of rigor mortis.

One tiny detail, though: They're probably not dead. They are, however, literally frozen.

Emily Maple, the reptile keeper at the Palm Beach County Zoo, told CNN affiliate WPEC the cold-blooded animals get "cold stunned" -- that is, they basically freeze -- if the temperature gets below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

"If it's just for a day or two they'll just get to where they're completely frozen in time. They're still able to breathe. They're still able to do bodily functions just very slow," said Maple.

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) January 4, 2018

