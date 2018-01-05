Brutal cold sends shivers through Northeast after 'bomb cyclone'

(CNN) Dangerously cold weather is expected to hammer the Northeast and Midwest this weekend.

Temperatures will rise to only the single digits and teens during the day, then drop to near or below zero at night.

The wind chill will make it feel far colder: as low as 20 to 40 degrees below zero in parts of the Northeast.

People try to keep warm in New York's Times Square on December 27.

Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.

Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor's sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.

A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.

Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor's house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.

A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.

The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago's Millennium Park on December 31.

Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.

A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.

Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.

Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.

A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.

A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.

A check-in area stands empty at Boston's Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.

A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.

A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.

Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.

A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins on January 4. The brutal cold comes after a "bomb cyclone" dumped more than a foot of snow across eight states.

Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York's Times Square on January 4.

A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.

Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of the Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.

A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago.

Mollie Lane carries a shovelful of snow down a street while digging her car out in Boston on January 5.

Apartment buildings in New York City poke out from the snow on January 5.

A pedestrian walks by a statue of George Washington in Boston's Public Garden on Friday, January 5, the morning after a massive storm. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.

Strong winds remain in the Northeast, challenging crews who are trying to restore power and disruptions to indoor heating -- a major concern with the dangerously chilly conditions.

The storm heaped plenty of misery across the region. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. And the tide in the city -- 15.16 feet -- broke the record set during the blizzard of 1978, the National Weather Service said.

Latest developments

• Outages: More than 5,100 customers in the East were without power, according to reports from 11 states.

• Deadly conditions: At least 19 people have died this week because of severe weather, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia.

• Frozen dead on porch: Among the dead was a 64-year-old man whose body was found lying in front of his wheelchair Tuesday afternoon on the porch of his Akron, Ohio, house. He died of hypothermia, authorities said. Temperatures had been in the single digits that morning, and a Meals on Wheels driver discovered him.

• Freezing cold: Low temperatures and wind chills will be threats. Dozens of record lows could be set over the weekend along the East Coast, including in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Emerging from the storm

The storm flooded streets in some communities in coastal Massachusetts, turning roads into slushy rivers. On Friday, areas were freezing over.

"We'll use a big pump (to) move some of the ice around, but we really have to wait for the weather to warm up," said Rob Reardon, captain of the fire department in Duxbury, about 35 miles southeast of Boston.

DXFD is working with @MassEMA to get resources to assist with flooding in Duxbury neighborhoods that are now starting to ice up. #DXFD #Grayson #ICE #masnow pic.twitter.com/xXzAZCmQ7w — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 5, 2018

Thursday, firefighters and the National Guard scrambled to rescue dozens of coastal residents stranded by freezing water pushing from the Atlantic. First responders braved the frigid waters using rubber rescue boats and high-water vehicles.

In Hull, just southeast of Boston, the icy mess inundated streets, with water above the wheel wells of cars and coming up to the doors of homes.

Some residents were forced to flee. In one case, the fire department used a front-loader to rescue a woman from the second floor of her home, photos from neighbor Jennifer Olivieri show.

Water filled the streets of Hull, Massachusetts, southeast of Boston.

In Marshfield, also southeast of Boston, National Guard troops used a truck to take people out of homes surrounded by floodwaters.

"There was a lot of water outside," Alex Cametti, who was rescued, told CNN affiliate WBZ. "It looked like there was about 2 feet, and there (were) cars outside almost completely underwater. And there was water coming in the back door, right into the kitchen."

In Boston, police said almost 500 were towed because of the weather. A sewer main break in Nantucket poured more than 1 million gallons of sewage into the harbor and led the board of health to close some nearby restaurants.

#BPDWinterStormSafetyAlert: Unless your car has a plow in the front and a salter in the back, there's really no reason for you or your vehicle to be out on the roadways hindering snow removal efforts in Boston. #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/qwR9x7fqy6 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 4, 2018

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia reported at least a foot of snow Thursday.

Dedham, Massachusetts, had 19 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, 18.3 inches fell in Bangor, Maine; 13.4 inches came down in Boston; 9 inches covered the ground in Manhattan; 10.2 fell in Hartford, Connecticut; and 14.1 inches were measured in Providence, Rhode Island.

Travel disrupted on East Coast

More than 1,400 flights have been canceled Friday, following the 4,300-plus called off a day earlier, the tracking service FlightAware said.

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport resumed flights Friday morning. Travel disruptions affected Greyhound buses and Amtrak, which reduced or canceled service.

Hundreds of air passengers spent Thursday night sleeping in the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport after their New York-bound flights were diverted, CNN affiliate WJLA reported. Most of the passengers were placed on buses Friday and rode to New York.

Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads, saying too many cars were getting stuck.

With the snow largely over, cold air is settling through swaths of the Midwest and East Coast. Dozens of cities are set to endure record-breaking cold, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

Temperatures will be falling through the day as Arctic airmass moves overhead. Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories have been issued. Use caution if heading outdoors. pic.twitter.com/k9btyv4WOd — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 5, 2018

"Temperatures will be falling through the day as Arctic airmass moves overhead," the National Weather Service in Boston said via Twitter early Friday.