Brutal cold follows after 'bomb cyclone' wallops Northeast

Story highlights Massive winter storm paralyzes parts of the Northeast

At least 17 people have died this week due to severe weather

(CNN) The good news: The major storm that gripped the East Coast is moving away. The bad news: The Northeast is not out of the woods.

A one-two punch of powerful winds and bitter cold are expected Friday into the weekend in the East and Midwest, with temperatures plunging as low as single digits during the day and below zero at night.

With wind chill, temperatures could be as low as minus 15 in New York and 25 below in Boston on the weekend.

On Thursday, the tide at Boston Harbor matched its record at 15.1 feet -- previously set during the blizzard of 1978. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. Stunned residents had to flee their homes in coastal Massachusetts as frigid waters poured into their streets and engulfed their cars in ice.

