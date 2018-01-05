Suspect indicted in thwarted San Francisco terror attack

Story highlights California man is facing federal charge

FBI said he has expressed loyalty to ISIS

(CNN) A former US Marine suspected of plotting a Christmas holiday terror attack on a popular San Francisco tourist destination was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

Everitt Aaron Jameson said he wanted to use pipe bombs to "funnel people into an area in order to shoot them," at Pier 39, according to the federal indictment.

Jameson, 26 of Modesto, California, was indicted on one count each of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and distribution of information relating to destructive devices, according to court papers.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Jameson's federally appointed public defender Charles Lee said his office "will investigate the possibility of an entrapment defense, as well as the government's inability to prove beyond a reasonable doubt any attempted criminal act given Mr. Jameson told the FBI undercover employee 'I also don't think I can do this after all. I've reconsidered.' "

