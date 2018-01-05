Vermont moves to legalize pot as feds signal possible crackdown

Story highlights The Vermont House passed a bill legalizing possession of marijuana

(CNN) On the same day the Justice Department signaled a possible federal crackdown on marijuana use, lawmakers in Vermont passed a bill that would legalize the drug for recreational purposes.

The state House voted 81-63 on Thursday to pass a bill legalizing possession of a small amount of marijuana, according to legislative records and House Clerk William MaGill.

"Substance use should be treated as a health care matter, not as a crime," said Rep. Brian Cina of the state's Progressive Party, records show. "By passing judgment on others for the way that they deal with pain or seek pleasure, one further fuels the stigma that drives addiction."

The bill next heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass, and Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has said he will sign it, according to CNN affiliate WCAX

The bill is similar to one Scott vetoed last year but includes stricter penalties for stoned drivers and for those who provide pot to children.