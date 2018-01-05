(CNN) Alabama authorities say arson is being investigated in a fire that destroyed the home of Tina Johnson, a woman who accused former US Senate candidate Roy Moore of grabbing her on the buttocks in 1991.

No arrests have been made, and there appears to be no connection to the allegations against Moore, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him," the release said. Johnson told CNN she lost everything in the Wednesday fire at a Gadsden home where she lived for 10 years.

Tina Johnson's house caught fire Wednesday, authorities said.

Johnson said she and her mother visited Moore's Gadsden law office in 1991 to discuss a custody dispute over the care of Johnson's young son. Johnson said she was 28 at the time.

After the mother left the room, "He just grabbed me from behind, on my buttocks," Johnson said. "It's not just a squeeze."

