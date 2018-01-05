Bronx fire death toll up to 13

Story highlights Holt Francis, 27, is the 13th victim of last week's Bronx fire

December was the worst month in decades for New York fire deaths

(CNN) A 27-year-old man became the 13th victim of last week's apartment fire in the Bronx, in what was New York City's deadliest blaze in more than 25 years.

Holt Francis, who had been listed in critical condition since the fire, was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to police spokeswoman Arlene Muniz.

Officials previously said Karen Francis, 37, Kylie Francis, 2, and Charmela Francis, 7, were also killed in the fire. CNN is working to determine the exact nature of their relationship.

The fatal fire capped a particularly bad year for civilian fire deaths in New York. There were 73 civilian fire deaths in 2017, a major increase from 2016, when there were 48 deaths, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. The 2016 number was the lowest in 100 years of accurate statistics, Nigro said.

In December, there were 26 deaths -- the highest number in any month in decades, the New York Fire Department said. In addition to the Bronx fire, four people died in a Brooklyn fire on December 18.

