Bomb cyclone leaves, but brutal cold is next

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:11 AM ET, Fri January 5, 2018

'Bomb cyclone' floods streets with icy water
'Bomb cyclone' floods streets with icy water

    'Bomb cyclone' floods streets with icy water

  • Massive winter storm paralyzes parts of the Northeast
  • At least 17 people have died this week due to severe weather

(CNN)The good news: the major storm that gripped the East Coast is moving away. The bad news: the Northeast is not out of the woods.

A one-two punch of powerful winds and bitter cold are expected Friday into the weekend in the East and Midwest, with temperatures plunging as low as single digit during the day, and below zero at night.
With wind chill, temperatures could be as low as -15 in New York and -25 in Boston on the weekend, according to CNN Weather.
    The bomb cyclone heaped plenty of misery across the region, deluging streets in Massachusetts with icy water, dumping more than a foot of snow across eight states and knocking out power for tens of thousands.
    On Thursday, the tide at Boston Harbor matched its record at 15.1 feet -- previously set during the blizzard of 1978. Waves from the sea washed into Boston streets. In coastal Massachusetts, stunned residents had to flee their homes as frigid waters poured into their street and engulfed their cars in ice.
    Frigid temperatures torment US
    A jogger is bundled up against the cold near the Chicago River on Thursday, January 4, in Chicago. Blasts of arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of the United States.
    Workers on January 4 place sandbags in front of Aquarium subway station to protect against flooding from Boston Harbor in Boston.
    A thin layer of ice covers ornamental plants on January 4 in Plant City, Florida. Temperatures in central Florida dipped to below freezing. Growers spray water on the plants to help protect them from extreme cold.
    Rebecca Hollis drags her suitcases through New York&#39;s Times Square on January 4.
    A man walks through the streets of Boston as snow begins to fall from a massive winter storm on January 4.
    A seagull takes flight in Hull, Massachusetts, on January 4.
    Omar Elkhalidi scrapes ice off his windshield in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3. Few motorists ventured out in freezing rain that coated bridges and ramps with ice, forcing police to close roads and highways.
    A rare snowfall leaves a street virtually deserted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, January 3.
    A tree and rowhouse are partially covered by ice after a water main break in Catonsville, Maryland, on January 3.
    A New Jersey State Police boat maneuvers through ice on the Delaware River on January 3.
    A check-in area stands empty at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport on January 3. Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country.
    A light layer of snow dusts oak trees and Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia, on January 3.
    A woman in Chicago walks to work in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, January 2.
    Icicles form on a outdoor string of lights in Houston on January 2.
    Firefighter Bobby Lehman, with his helmet and gear caked in ice, tries to thaw out after battling a fire in Nahant, Masschusetts, on Monday, January 1.
    A barge cuts through ice on the Ohio River as it passes under the West End Bridge, along the North Shore district in Pittsburgh on January 1.
    Two photographers are silhouetted against the frozen surface of the Reflecting Pool in Washington as they capture the first sunrise of the new year.
    Visitors view Niagara Falls in New York on Sunday, December 31.
    The Cloud Gate sculpture is blanketed with snow in Chicago&#39;s Millennium Park on December 31.
    Samantha Dement-Graham shovels her neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on Friday, December 29.
    A man in Erie, Pennsylvania, walks with his groceries in a cart on December 29.
    Jose Nieto uses a leaf blower to clear snow from the steps of a sick neighbor&#39;s house in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 29.
    A man digs his car out in his driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 29.
    People walk through a frigid New York City on Thursday, December 28.
    Karlee Winter and her brother Samuel Espinoza shovel snow from their neighbor&#39;s sidewalk in Dubuque, Iowa, on December 28.
    Two women take a selfie in front of a partially frozen fountain in New York City on Wednesday, December 27.
    People try to keep warm in New York&#39;s Times Square on December 27.
    A person walks by a steam vent in Boston on December 27.
    Smoke rises from Chicago skyscrapers on Tuesday, December 26.
    Latest developments

    • Fast-moving weather: The storm was moving quickly and, fortunately, the center of the system and its highest winds stayed offshore, CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.
    • Freezing cold: Wind and cold temperatures will be threats on Friday and Saturday. Wind chills will be brutal this weekend, with some areas in the Northeast feeling like it is -40. Saturday is expected to be the coldest day.
    • Deadly conditions: At least 17 people have died this week due to severe weather, officials said. Six deaths were reported in Wisconsin, four in Texas, three in North Carolina, and one each in Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Virginia.
    IN PHOTOS: Brutal cold torments the US
    • Going dark: More than 7,800 people along the East Coast were without power, according to reports from five states. The power outages is a major concern, especially for those in dangerously low temperatures.

    Emerging from the storm

    Streets in coastal Massachusetts turned into slushy rivers as the storm triggered flooding. Firefighters and even the National Guard scrambled to rescue dozens of residents stranded by freezing water pushing from the Atlantic into coastal Massachusetts. First responders braved the frigid waters using rubber rescue boats and high-water vehicles.
    Another issue is how to restore power under challenging circumstances.
    In Connecticut, Gov. Dan Malloy had said Thursday that about 2,000 people in the state were without power and that getting the lights back on could take longer than usual because of wind.
    Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia reported at least a foot of snow Thursday.
    Dedham, Massachusetts, had 19 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, 13.2 inches came down in Boston; 9 inches covered the ground in Manhattan; 9.2 fell in Hartford, Connecticut; and 13.9 inches were measured in Providence, Rhode Island.
    Track severe weather across the country

    East Coast shuts down

    More than 1,000 Friday flights are canceled, after more than 4,300 flights were canceled on Thursday, FlightAware said.
    JFK International is to resume flights Friday 7 a.m. Travel disruptions impacted Greyhound buses and Amtrak, which reduced or canceled service.
    Officials urged drivers to stay off the road, saying too many people were getting their cars stuck.
    "We want to clear the streets," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said on Thursday.
    Winter storm wipes out thousands of flights
    Although the snow is largely over, cold air is settling through swaths of the Midwest and East Coast. Dozens of cities are set to endure record-breaking cold, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

    CNN's Rachel Aissen, Holly Yan, Judson Jones, Steve Almasy, Tina Burnside, David Williams, Chuck Johnston, Kristina Sgueglia, Nicole Chavez, Jennifer Varian, Keith Allan and Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.