Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open

Williams gave birth to baby daughter in September

She played an exhibition match in December

American is defending Australian Open champion

(CNN) Serena Williams won't be defending her Australian Open title after the American withdrew from the first grand slam of the 2018 season, saying she needs "more time" after giving birth last year.

The 23-time grand slam winner returned to the court at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi at the weekend, less than four months after becoming a mum, but playing that tournament has given the American pause for thought.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," the 36-year-old said.

"My coach and team always said 'only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' I can compete -- but I don't want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.

"With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

