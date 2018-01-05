Breaking News

Best golf shots 2018

Updated 11:14 AM ET, Fri January 5, 2018

New Year's heave: Golf in 2018 teed off in Hawaii where the views are always spectacular. Jon Rahm of Spain is poised to launch one into the blue.
Wide open: Jonas Blixt tees off on the seventh on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club, Lahaina, Maui. The first event of the year on the PGA Tour was the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
All at sea: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama keeps his eye on the ball despite the sweeping sea views.
Guess who?: The mystery golfer is America's Kevin Chappell during the Sentry pro-am at Kapalua.
Hawaiian style: Rickie Fowler's shirt made a big noise -- not for the pattern but because it was designed to be worn untucked from his pants. Fowler called it "Very Maui," others weren't so sure.
The best golf images from 2018.