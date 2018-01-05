Best golf shots 2018Updated 11:14 AM ET, Fri January 5, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Best golf images 2018New Year's heave: Golf in 2018 teed off in Hawaii where the views are always spectacular. Jon Rahm of Spain is poised to launch one into the blue. Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Best golf images 2018Wide open: Jonas Blixt tees off on the seventh on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club, Lahaina, Maui. The first event of the year on the PGA Tour was the Sentry Tournament of Champions.Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Best golf images 2018All at sea: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama keeps his eye on the ball despite the sweeping sea views.Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Best golf images 2018Guess who?: The mystery golfer is America's Kevin Chappell during the Sentry pro-am at Kapalua.Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Best golf images 2018Hawaiian style: Rickie Fowler's shirt made a big noise -- not for the pattern but because it was designed to be worn untucked from his pants. Fowler called it "Very Maui," others weren't so sure.Hide Caption 5 of 5The best golf images from 2018.More from SportGolf set for blockbuster season in 2018Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crowned 'Snow Queen'Take our ski slalom masterclass with Olympian Kilian AlbrechtRacing in the 'land of Coco Chanel'2018 Winter Olympics: What you need to know