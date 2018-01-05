UN Security Council to meet over Iran protests

Story highlights Haley said earlier this week that the US wanted emergency meetings to discuss the Iran situation

Russia's deputy foreign minister has called the US proposal "harmful and destructive"

Washington (CNN) The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss Iran Friday after the US requested an emergency session amid protests in the country.

Private discussions are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Iran could address the council if the meeting is made public.

The US has been vocal in its support of the demonstrators and offered harsh condemnation of the Iranian government, including a tweet from President Donald Trump that called the Iranian regime "brutal and corrupt."

For its part, Iran has accused the US of "grotesque" meddling in social media to incite unrest -- and thus has tampered with Iranian affairs, according to a letter sent to the UN on Thursday.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said earlier this week that the US wanted emergency meetings in New York and in Geneva at the Human Rights Council to discuss the Iran situation.

