- Tillerson: 'I intend to be here for the whole year'

Story highlights Tillerson fought with Trump last fall and was rumored to be leaving

The secretary of state spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview Friday

Washington (CNN) Suggesting reports of his political death have been greatly exaggerated, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN on Friday that he plans to remain in his position through 2018.

"We had a very successful -- in my view -- year 2017, pivoting our policies and helping our partners understand those policies," Tillerson told CNN's Elise Labott in a wide-ranging interview. "We're now into the implementation and execution against those policies."

"I think we're going to have a very productive 2018," he added. "The State Department gets stronger every day, understand what we're trying to do. And I look forward to having a very, very successful 2018."

Pressed on whether he'll be around to enjoy that success, Tillerson said, "I intend to be here for the whole year."

Read More