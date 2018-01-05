Tillerson emphasizes US support for Iran demonstrators

Story highlights Tillerson says the US would support a "peaceful transition of power"

The US is considering additional sanctions on Iran, Tillerson says

The secretary of state spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration supports the aspirations of Iranian protesters, including calls for a "peaceful transition of government."

"At some point, people will decide this is not how they want to live any longer," Tillerson told CNN's Elise Labott in an interview Friday, saying "the Iranians have suffered under this regime."

"But we always support a peaceful transition of power," he cautioned. "We do not support violent transitions of power, but we do support peaceful transitions of power, and we've seen those expressions in years past with the large demonstrations at elections in 2009, the demonstrations that we see in the streets today."

Tillerson is the latest in a string of Trump administration officials to condemn the Iranian government since protests broke out across Iran last week. Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday that the US "has spoken clearly and unequivocally" in support of the protesters, while US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters Tuesday, "all freedom-loving people must stand with their cause."

President Donald Trump has weighed in forcefully on Twitter, writing on Monday, "The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!"

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

