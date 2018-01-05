Exclusive: Top Pence aides quietly depart in new year

Story highlights Mark Paoletta serves as Vice President Mike Pence's chief counsel

Daris Meeks serves as Pence's director of domestic policy

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's chief lawyer and domestic policy director are leaving his office at the beginning of the new year, according to four sources familiar with the staff turnover.

The moves come amid high tensions and staff turnover in the Trump administration thanks to the ongoing Russia probe and a new tell-all book about West Wing happenings

"These moves have been in the works for weeks," the vice president's communications director confirmed to CNN.

CNN has learned that longtime senior staffers Mark Paoletta and Daris Meeks are leaving Pence's office. The announcement was made by chief of staff Nick Ayers in a staff meeting at the beginning of the week.

Paoletta and Meeks' departures follow two other top Pence aides who have left the Office of the Vice President: chief of staff Josh Pitcock and press secretary Marc Lotter. The vice president's staff is considerably smaller than the West Wing, making the departures a more notable shift at the beginning of the new year.

