Melania Trump joins White House tell-all pushback

Washington (CNN) Melania Trump's communications director on Friday unleashed -- for the second time -- a fiery missive dismissing the juicy tell-all that paints a chaotic picture of White House happenings.

"The book is a work of fiction. It is a long-form tabloid that peddles false statements and total fabrications about Mrs. Trump," said Stephanie Grisham in a statement to CNN pushing back against Michael Wolff's explosive book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"In short, it's irresponsible and yet another 'journalist' looking to profit off the Trump family and this administration," said Grisham.

Grisham's comments echoed her initial response to the controversial book issued Wednesday, when excerpts were first made public. Those portions included a snippet that stated the first lady was so upset that her husband won the presidency she shed tears of sadness on election night.

The book also revealed that the first couple, according to Wolff, is the first since the Kennedys to have separate bedrooms in the White House Executive Residence. While Grisham did not directly address specific passages, she did deny the first lady was unhappy about her husband's victory.

