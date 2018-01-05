Sessions, other Cabinet members not attending Camp David retreat

Story highlights "The press should stop using a long-planned meeting with congressional leaders to take cheap shots at the attorney general," the official said

Several other Cabinet members appeared to have not been invited to the meetings

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is convening Republican congressional leaders and some members of his Cabinet at Camp David this weekend. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom the President once called "beleaguered," is not attending.

A Justice Department spokesperson noted that Sessions was not invited to participate in the weekend. But according to a list released by the White House, neither were eight other Trump administration Cabinet members, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

"The Camp David retreat is an opportunity for the President to bring together bicameral congressional leadership to discuss this year's legislative agenda," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters. "Therefore, the majority of the Cabinet is not attending."

It is not clear whether the legislative agenda items being discussed would touch upon Sessions' jurisdiction at the Department of Justice.

And a White House official also slammed the media for raising the issue of Sessions' presence.

