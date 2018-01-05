Democratic rep.: Republicans concerned about Trump's fitness for office, too

Story highlights Rep. John Garamendi says Republican leaders in Congress agree with him that Trump is mentally unfit

Washington (CNN) Rep. John Garamendi, a Democrat from California, said there are plenty of Republicans in Congress who agree with him that President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to hold office.

During an interview on CNN's "OutFront with Erin Burnett" on Friday night, Garamendi began by calling the President "crazy" and comparing him to Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator.

"We've got a crazy leading the North Korea and we've got a crazy in the White House," Garamendi said. "We got a guy in the White House who's unstable and not fit for office."

Garamendi said leaders of the Republican caucus in Congress have agreed with him in private conversations that Trump's mental fitness is a concern. He went on to say that Republicans aren't saying this publicly, despite agreeing behind closed doors, because they have a legislative agenda to get passed and need the President on board.

"I'm not going to tell you who they are, but I'm telling you, they are key people in the Republican Congress. They're just shaking their heads, saying, 'Oh my God, look what he did today,' " Garamendi said. "They're concerned. They know what's happening."