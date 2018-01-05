Elijah Cummings hospitalized for bacterial infection

(CNN) Rep. Elijah Cummings was admitted to the hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee, his office announced Friday.

"Doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure today. He is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery," his office said in a statement.

The Maryland Democrat, 66, is being treated at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Cummings is the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

His wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, abruptly announced Friday she was suspending her campaign for governor "due to personal considerations."

"Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena," she wrote. "Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland."