Trump, Romney spoke Thursday

(CNN) President Donald Trump spoke with Mitt Romney Thursday, a White House official confirmed to CNN, amid speculation that the 2012 GOP presidential nominee -- and frequent Trump critic -- could seek a Senate seat in Utah.

Details of their conversation were not immediately available. But the conversation comes days after Sen. Orrin Hatch announced this week that he would retire.

CNN has reported that Romney was being widely encouraged to run for the seat as Hatch considered whether to seek re-election. Several "draft Romney" groups have formed across Utah trying to nudge the former Republican presidential nominee into the race. (None of them, however, have the blessing of or cooperation with Romney's nuclear team of advisers, several sources who speak regularly with the former Massachusetts governor have told CNN.)

Romney has been an outspoken critic of Trump's policies and rhetoric, during both Trump's 2016 campaign and his time in office, and his presence in the Senate could allow him to reclaim the spotlight as a conservative counterpoint to Trump. In March 2016, Romney called Trump "a phony" and "a fraud," and he's also sharply criticized Trump's remarks following the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer that left one person dead.

