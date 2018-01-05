Story highlights The request throws a curveball into DACA negotiations

Congress has yet to OK any of the administration's requested funds for a border wall

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has revealed its master plan for securing the border -- and it's going to cost $33 billion.

Of that total, $18 billion will be required for President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall, according to Customs and Border Protection documents obtained by CNN that were sent to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The remaining $15 billion would cover technology, personnel and readiness, the document says.

Titled "Critical CBP Requirements to Improve Border Security," the document says CBP has identified what a 2,026-mile border wall system would entail --comprising about 864 miles of new wall and about 1,163 miles of replacement or secondary wall -- even as administration officials and their allies insist they are not pursuing a wall "from sea to shining sea," as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and her predecessor John Kelly have testified to Congress.

The document says the $18 billion investment will cover 722 miles of border wall -- about 316 new miles of primary structure and about 407 miles of replacement and secondary wall.

