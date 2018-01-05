Story highlights The policies limit the extent of searches of devices

Exceptions still exist for national security or law enforcement concerns

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security on Friday released new policies on searching electronic devices at the US border.

The new policies, replacing guidance from 2009, clarify government search powers when it comes to such devices, which have exploded in both use and capability in recent years. The policies place some new restrictions on how extensively electronics can be searched, but still give latitude to US officials.

The government has wide legal authority to search the belongings without a warrant of travelers at the border -- a term that applies to all entry points to the US from abroad. The new policy offers guidance to US officials on to what extent, however, they can search the personal electronic devices of all travelers entering and exiting the country.

The move comes amid heightened anxiety under the aggressive border policies of the Trump administration as well as recent court decisions limiting the government's reach into ubiquitous personal electronic devices.

Under the new policies, agents are allowed to search electronic devices at the border for "information stored on the device" that is accessible through software on the device, DHS said.

