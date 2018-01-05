Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

The list of Democratic lawmakers, governors and public figures considering 2020 presidential runs into the 30s — and seems to grow every week.

As 2018 kicks off, we'll start our weekly roundup with a quick survey of the field as it looks currently, based on which 2020 prospects are dominating headlines, making visits to early-voting states and more:

Some of the other prospects to watch

Amy Klobuchar has visited Iowa. So has Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who progressive groups credit as being an Chris Murphy Sherrod Brown has a tough re-election in front of him this year, but his populist brand could work well against Trump. And Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says he won't run, but if Terry McAuliffe doesn't, could that change? The senators: Minnesota Sen.has visited Iowa. So has Oregon Sen., who progressive groups credit as being an influential behind-the-scenes organizer . Connecticut Sen. says he's not running , but a presidential campaign would elevate his pro-gun control message. Ohio Sen.has a tough re-election in front of him this year, but his populist brand could work well against Trump. And Virginia Sen.says he won't run, but ifdoesn't, could that change?

John Delaney is Tim Ryan of Ohio has been in Iowa and South Carolina. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton also made an Iowa trip and has been a prolific recruiter and fundraiser this election cycle. California Rep. Adam Schiff has a high-profile role in the Russia probe and was recently a keynote speaker at a South Carolina Democratic event. California's Eric Swalwell and Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard have both made recent Iowa trips, while Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez is retiring but The House members: Maryland Rep.is already in , and spends his weekends alternating between Iowa and New Hampshire trips. Rep.of Ohio has been in Iowa and South Carolina. Massachusetts Rep.also made an Iowa trip and has been a prolific recruiter and fundraiser this election cycle. California Rep.has a high-profile role in the Russia probe and was recently a keynote speaker at a South Carolina Democratic event. California'sand Hawaii'shave both made recent Iowa trips, while Illinois Rep.is retiring but could be eyeing a 2020 bid

The governors: This list has to start with outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is leaving office after massive Democratic victories in the campaign to replace him, and has showed more interest in the fate of the Democratic National Committee than other party leaders, recently hosting a year-end fundraiser for the party. Also on the list: two Westerners, Montana's Steve Bullock and Colorado's John Hickenlooper, as well as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Perhaps the most interesting prospect is a former Massachusetts governor: Deval Patrick, who is beloved in Barack Obama world but spent the last few years working for Bain Capital. Also worth watching is California Gov. Jerry Brown. At 79, he's older than virtually all presidential candidates — but so are Sanders and Biden. Brown has also run for the job before, and the surest indicator that a politician might run for president is having run for president before.

Mitch Landrieu recently visited South Carolina and is a well-liked figure in Democratic circles across the country. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was just in Iowa. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has Pete Buttigieg has been a hot commodity and made a recent Iowa trip after his failed bid for Democratic National Committee chairman a year ago. The mayors: New Orleans Mayorrecently visited South Carolina and is a well-liked figure in Democratic circles across the country. New York City Mayorwas just in Iowa. Los Angeles Mayorhas publicly flirted with a 2020 run for months. And South Bend, Indiana, Mayorhas been a hot commodity and made a recent Iowa trip after his failed bid for Democratic National Committee chairman a year ago.

The formers: No longer in public office themselves, at least three Democrats nonetheless could be waiting in the wings. Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro is working on a book and teaching college classes in Texas right now. And former Missouri secretary of state and Senate candidate Jason Kander has traveled the country (including frequent trips to Iowa and New Hampshire) as part of his focus on voting rights. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, meanwhile, is leading the Democratic redistricting effort.

The celebrities: Yes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he might run for president. But Democrats are taking several other prospects more seriously — particularly Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks often about the chance he might run (though he might not run as a Democrat), while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent cross-country travels have kicked up speculation about his future. Tom Steyer is a player, too — keep reading for more on him.

News and notes:

STEYER'S 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT': Billionaire Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer — who's spent $20 million on ads calling for Trump's impeachment — plans what a press release billed as a "major announcement" about "his political future and plans for 2018" Monday morning in Washington.

Steyer has long been seen as having political ambition, and he's considered running for California governor or the Senate this year or president in 2020. For what it's worth: Campaigns for California offices generally don't launch from DC.

Bernie Sanders into an online sensation — then turned that popularity into campaign cash, packed rallies and votes — are SANDERS REUNION IN MICHIGAN: A group of young, digital-savvy organizers who helped turn Sen.into an online sensation — then turned that popularity into campaign cash, packed rallies and votes — are joining forces again, in Michigan , where Sanders scored his most stunning primary victory.

The candidate this time is Abdul El-Sayed, a 33-year-old Rhodes scholar turned doctor and public health expert vying to become the nation's first Muslim governor. He's hired former Sanders digital organizing director Claire Sandberg as his deputy campaign manager and retained Middle Seat Digital, the firm founded by Sanders digital director Kenneth Pennington and social media lead Hector Sigala. Winnie Wong, co-founder of People for Bernie, the online group that popularized the #feelthebern hashtag, has come on as a consultant to the growing campaign. Victory for El-Sayed, who has seven months to catch up to front-runner Gretchen Whitmer, would give added juice to Sanders' 2020 prospects and confirm the strength of his potential campaign-in-waiting.

Jeff Sessions' move to Jeff Merkley. "Whatever happened to Attorney General Sessions' belief in states' rights?" California Sen. Kamala Harris Jeff Sessions is going after recreational marijuana users. That's not being smart on crime." 2020 PROSPECTS HIT SESSIONS ON MARIJUANA: Attorney General' move to reverse Obama-era rules that left states that had legalized pot alone drew swift rebukes from Democratic 2020 prospects. "This is a destructive decision and a huge step backwards," said Oregon Sen.. "Whatever happened to Attorney General Sessions' belief in states' rights?" California Sen. tweeted : "Instead of going after drug cartels, and violent crime, and major traffickers, Attorney Generalis going after recreational marijuana users. That's not being smart on crime."

One notable line from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's response: "Veterans should be able to come home from combat and use the medicine they need without having to fear they will be prosecuted."

Chris Matthews asked Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan directly if he's running for president in 2020. " RYAN COY ABOUT 2020: One we missed late last year: MSNBC'sasked Ohio Rep.directly if he's running for president in 2020. " I don't know if I am ," Ryan responded.

"I have immense respect for what (Sanders) has done," de Blasio said. "He's single-handedly changed discussion in this country. No one has shined the light on the question of income inequality more than Bernie Sanders, and he's changed the way that politics will be approached in this country going forward."

