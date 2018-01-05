Protests die down, but the anger in Iran won't go away

(CNN) They are overwhelmingly young and they are angry, and through the prism of social media, they see a world that is leaving them behind. These are the Iranians who have spontaneously hit the streets over the past week in protest against the country's elites.

These protesters are not like those who massed in Tehran in 2009 in the aftermath of a disputed election that returned hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power. They too were largely students -- but driven by the desire for social and political freedoms. The class of 2018 is focused on bread-and-butter issues: prices, jobs, welfare payments, corruption.

They have raised their voices in nearly every Iranian province over the past week. But what makes these protests uniquely challenging for authorities is that they are raw and inchoate -- an outburst rather than a platform of demands. They have had multiple targets, including President Hassan Rouhani, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the clergy, and the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

One slogan was "The people are begging while the leader [Khamenei] reigns like god," reflecting resentment of clerical power and wealth. But "death to Rouhani" was also heard, as was opposition to Iran's military spending in Syria and Lebanon. Anyone with power seemed to be fair game.

One of those involved in the 2009 protests, Reihane Taravati, said she and fellow activists were caught unawares by the latest unrest. "People are very angry because the economy has not improved the way they had expected ... they are waiting to see results and for something to happen quickly improve their lives," she told CNN.

