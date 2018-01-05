She was roasting marshmallows on New Year's Eve. Then a gas can exploded

Story highlights More than 95% of her body sustained severe burns

Layne's "face still looks beautiful," mom says

(CNN) Family and friends describe 14-year-old Layne Chesney as an avid softball player already in the sights of college scouts. Now, the South Florida teen is in critical condition after a fire on New Year's Eve.

during a bonfire at a friend's house in Fort Pierce when a gas can exploded. She was immediately "engulfed in flames," her mother Leigh Chesney told Layne was roasting marshmallowsduring a bonfire at a friend's house in Fort Pierce when a gas can exploded. She was immediately "engulfed in flames," her mother Leigh Chesney told CNN affiliate WFOR.

Layne's friend, Hunter Holmes, and his parents, Robert and Stephanie Holmes attempted to put out the fire and sustained burns, Chesney family friend Michelle McGee Felix told CNN. Despite the Holmes' efforts, more than 95% of Layne's body was severely burned.

"Everything was burned except for the bottom of her feet," Felix said.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office incident report states that Layne was "covered with blankets and towels" when deputies arrived.

