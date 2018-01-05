The CDC wants to gently prepare people for (an unlikely) nuclear war

(CNN) It is absolutely impossible to mention nuclear war without freaking people out, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to gently prepare for the possibility.

This isn't the first time in recent months that official entities have informed the public about the consequences of a possible nuclear strike.

The fact sheets that officials in the territory of Guam gave residents in August.

The timing is sure to be uncomfortable for the more anxious among us, since just a few days ago, President Trump continued the nuclear staredown on Twitter.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Plus, the CDC's online announcement of the meeting is accompanied by a very comforting photograph of a mushroom cloud.

However, the communications director for the Public Health Grand Rounds said the meeting is not out of the ordinary and is not related to recent tensions between the US and North Korea.

"The bottom line is, (this is) not new," Susan K. Laird said. "The calendar is developed back in February or first part of March, and then the calendar is set up for the following season, which starts in December. This stuff is determined far in advance."

Kathryn Harben, chief of news media at the CDC, also sought to ease concerns.

"As part of its mission, CDC provides for the common defense of the country against all health threats," she said. "Planning for the Grand Rounds takes place regularly, and planning for this one began last April."