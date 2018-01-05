Story highlights "The prognosis is excellent," the game show host said

(CNN) "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is taking a medical leave after undergoing surgery to remove blood clots from his brain, Trebek and his production team said Thursday.

Trebek, 77, was diagnosed in mid-December with a condition known as subdural hematoma, a complication from hitting his head in a bad fall in October, he said. He underwent surgery the following day.

"After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery," Trebek said in a video posted to the game show's website . "The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more 'Jeopardy!' programs very, very soon!"

"He is expected to make a full and complete recovery," the post states, noting that because the show tapes months in advance, its broadcast schedule will be unaffected except for its College Championship, which will now air in April.

Though the iconic host said he suffered a "slight medical problem," a subdural hematoma is considered "among the deadliest of all head injuries," according to the US National Library of Medicine.

