Why is it so difficult to make a good sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Story highlights The ice sculpture is part of an exhibition in Moscow

The exhibition is to mark the World Cup taking place in Russia later this year

(CNN) He is one of the most recognizable stars in the world. One of the greatest footballers to have ever played the beautiful game. But Cristiano Ronaldo does not have much luck when it comes to statues and sculptures.

To mark this year's World Cup in Russia, an ice sculpture of the Real Madrid star has been unveiled in Moscow.

And the glacial effigy is attracting attention not for its likeness to the five-time World Player of the Year, but for its similarity to another statue of the footballer which provoked mirth on social media last year.

In March, a bronze bust of Ronaldo by Emanuel Santos, which was unveiled at Madeira airport, was ridiculed on social media for bearing little resemblance to the man himself. It was replaced in November by a new bust which carried a better likeness.

The original bust of Ronaldo at Madeira airport