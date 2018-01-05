(CNN) Along with seeing celebrities wearing black at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, some men and women will be donning an accessory with a timely meaning.

Time's Up, Hollywood's newly launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative, has unveiled a pin with a black and white logo.

Reese Witherspoon is among those who spearheaded the project. She enlisted the help of costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, along with jewelry designer Michael Schmidt.

The Time's Up logo was created in just two weeks and more than 500 pins have made, the designers told the Hollywood Reporter

The group has created a legal defense fund to subsidize support for men and women across all industries who have been victims of sexual harassment. As of Friday morning, Time's Up had raised $15 million for the fund.

